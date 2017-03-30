LG may build Pixel 3; Google to reach 5 million Pixel sales in 2018

Google's Pixel phones which were launched last year, was a bundle of surprise for Android lovers. With a higher version of the Android operating system, a built-in assistant to guide you and the technically perfect camera which lets you capture best shots, no wonder this phone has created a huge difference in today's market.

People still find it difficult to buy this perfectly blended device which keeps moving its status from 'available' to 'out of stock' often. That's how popular this phone is even after six months of its launch. With tag "made by Google", both the Pixel and Pixel XL phones are manufactured by HTC.

Also Read: Google Home to be available in UK from April 6th for Rs. 10,500

Since the phone is not available in all markets, the sales picture is not so clear yet. A Chinese media, Commercial Times says that HTC has delivered 2.1 million units of both the smartphones since its launch. This huge number will not shake the firm ground of giants like Samsung and Apple.

The company is said to collaborate with a Taiwanese tech company to build future Pixel phones. It's already known that the company is in the process of building Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 which are codenamed as Muskie and Walleye. According to rumors, both these phones features Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes with further improvement on camera.

Also Read: Google plans to use artificial intelligence to improve quality of life

Following this two phones, few rumors also state that the company will manufacture another Pixel variant known as Pixel 3 which will be released next year. Few famous smartphone companies like LG, TCL, and Coolpad are trying to get this contract with Google.

Some studies say that LG may occupy this contract and raise the sales value to 5 million in 2018. Though this information is not clear yet, the eager buyers want the search giant company to fix the Pixel phones shipment issue sooner.