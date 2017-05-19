LG patent reveals new phone with dual screen and narrow bezels

This is going be a high-end smartphone

A patent from LG has surfaced online revealing the design of its upcoming smartphone. From the looks of it, the design is a hybrid of its premium smartphones from its G and S series. To remind you, the LG V series phones have a secondary customizable display above the primary display. On the other hand, the recently launched LG G6 sports a widescreen display.

The patent, which has been obtained from the Korean Intellectual Property Rights services, is dated November 2016. If you take a look at the images on the patent, you can notice the handset has a secondary screen. The images further reveal that the phone's display would come with minimal bezels around it. The front-facing camera is placed right at the center on the top.

However, it is not clear from the image, whether the phone would have two independent screens or a single screen with a break in between to feature the second screen with front camera at the top. Strangely, the upper earpiece is not visible.

This could mean that the phone may come with a piezoelectric speaker just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX.

LG patent reveals new phone with dual screen and narrow bezels

LG always tries to incorporate new designs in his high-end handsets. For example, the LG G3 featured rear-facing power button and volume rockers, which was kind of new in the smartphone industry.

The bottom side of the phone shows a single speaker, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Rumors have it that the company is working on the LG V30 smartphone. So there is a possibility, this is the design of that device.

