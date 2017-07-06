LG Q6 aka LG G6 Mini to be unveiled on July 11

Earlier this week, the renowned tipster Evan Blass tweeted that the LG G6 Mini might be launched as the LG Q6. Now the company has sent out an invitation for an event slated to happen on July 11.

It is believed that the company is slated to announce the LG Q6 at the next week's event. According to the invite that has been sent by LG to Teknofilo, the event will take place in Poland. While it does not reveal much information, the invite has the hashtag "#LGBarbeQ" tipping at the potential launch of the LG Q6 smartphone.

According to the tweet made by Blass a few days back, the alleged smartphone might arrive with a 5.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 just like the FullVision display on the company's flagship G6. The device is rumored to make use of the Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 3GB RAM.

Talking about the other rumored aspects of the LG Q6 aka LG G6 Mini, the smartphone is believed to have a screen-to-body ratio that is under 80% and feature a single 13MP camera sensor at its rear. Notably, the LG G6 features a larger 5.7-inch display and arrives with a similar aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 78.6%.

As of now, we know that the launch event of the LG Q6 will be held in Poland but it is not known if LG will release the device in the other markets or not. We need to wait for official confirmation from the company to know more details about this smartphone that is in the pipeline.