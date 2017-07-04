LG’s latest promotional video of upcoming G6+ is worth checking out

LG has released the first promotional video of the recently launched LG G6+. The video showcases the latest color options- Optical Marine Blue, Optical Terra Gold and Optical Astro Black and some highlight features like Full Vision display, water-resistant design and dual-camera setup of the handset.

The super charged variant of the original LG G6 has been recently launched in the South Korean market and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The smartphone also supports wireless charging.

As of now, the LG G6+ is said to be available only in the country's home market China. There is no confirmation on whether these phones will be released in the other markets. The LG G6+, if launched in India is likely to be priced at Rs. 57,000.

This brings us to LG G6 which is one of the best Android flagship handset we have tested in the recent few months. The smartphone brings the first ever taller display with the unconventional 18:9 aspect ratio that redefines the multimedia playback experience. Besides, the company has put together a capable dual-camera setup on the phone that captures amazing wide-angle shots.

LG G6 after its recent price-cut is selling an aggressive price of Rs. 41,000 on e-commerce websites in India, which makes it a great buy. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory and is backed by a Snapdragon 821 SoC.

You can read the full review of the smartphone on GIZBOT.com by clicking on this link.

