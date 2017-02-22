LG’s new video confirms LG G6 to be water resistant

With MCW 2017 coming up, it is hard for most companies to resist the urge to tease the consumers and even their competitors. While some companies like to keep a tight lip, others like to flaunt a few pictures, videos or specification and features of the devices that they will soon showcase or launch at the event.

And it looks like the South Korean electronics giant has given into the urge to flaunt their upcoming flagship smartphone the LG G6, with a video teaser showcasing the device's water resistance feature.

As for the teaser video, it shows a girl swimming in a pool, with an outline of the G6 taking shape around her and the LG G6 logo featuring in the bottom right corner.

The video is short and does not state the water resistance per say but it does give the idea. Further, it favors the rumors of the device being IP68 certified similar to the last year's highly acclaimed Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

So if it does come with an IP68 certification level of protection the LG G6 will able to withstand dust, dirt and sand without needing additional cover and protectors. The smartphone will also be able to go up to 1.5 meters of water for about 30 mins according to some reports.

However, as the G6 will be officially revealed soon there isn't much that LG hasn't obliged in sharing about the G6. Apart from the leaks and rumors, the company has been rather generous is sharing a certain amount of details every now and then. Besides, the LG G6 is slated to be launched on 26th February at the MCW at 16:30 IST. Do stay tuned with GIZBOT for further updates.



