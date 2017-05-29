LG's next flagship G7 to come with SD 845 SoC: Report

LG's recently launched flagship LG G6 was expected to feature the Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. So it naturally raised a lot of eyebrows when the device came with a Snapdragon 821 chipset instead.

This move was quite unexpected since most of the flagship phones launched in 2017 come equipped with the SD 835 chipset. However, the display and the overall design of the LG G6 were enough to make a lasting impression. Anyway, according to the latest report, LG won't rely on older hardware for its 2018 flagship, LG G7. Presumably, the smartphone will come equipped with the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The South Korean electronics giant has even apparently started working with Qualcomm since the beginning of May.

"The adoption of the Snapdragon 845 for LG's next flagship phone seems inevitable, considering the emerging virtual reality and augmented reality solutions require more powerful data processing capability," said a renowned industry official.

If you remember, LG was the first company to unveil its flagship smartphone in 2017 to get a head start. However, because of this, the LG G6 had to be powered by the older Snapdragon 821 chipset.

On the other hand, LG claims that configuration with the SD 821 is more stable and optimised than smartphones with the new SD 835. Well, this argument doesn't sound strong enough as customers are likely to purchase a phone that has the latest processor.

So, if this report turns out to be legit, LG G7 will give strong competition to smartphones from other big manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus.

