LG and Samsung coming with new variants to combat the iPhone 8

LG was the first company in 2017 to launch its flagship phone LG G6. The next month, we got to see the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

While the above-mentioned devices have been well received by the smartphone enthusiasts, both the companies are reportedly prepping to launch additional variants of their 2017 flagships. Apparently, there will be new color variants for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. And LG is working on "Pro" and "Plus" variants of the G6, which will basically come with different native storage space.

If you don't put much thought into this, it might just look like a marketing strategy adopted by the companies to drive more sales. However, as per a report by The Investor, LG and Samsung are actually gearing up for upcoming iPhone 8, which is expected to launch in September.

The report has also cited various sources from the industry, which claim that the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be in Rose Gold color. Of course, this information has no solid evidence to back it up, we have previously seen the renders of the S8 Plus in the same color on Weibo.

Moreover, looking at the companies past patterns, the move won't be unlikely for the Korean electronics giant.

On the other hand LG has almost confirmed the speculations about the new "Pro" and "Plus" variants by saying; "We can't confirm or deny what we haven't announced yet but what I can say is that we are definitely interested in expanding our product offerings to include more options for customers who are asking for different features."