LG says the new G6 will come with advanced technologies

Well, there had been quite a few reported incidents of smartphones exploding in 2016, especially the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which made headlines all around the world for its exploding fiasco. And eventually, the smartphone was recalled and removed from the market.

As a result, the incident has had a great impact on the smartphone industry. In general, several consumers have raised concerns over safety and others are speculating what can be done to prevent such disaster from happening again.

Amidst such developments, LG Electronics has revealed that it is taking careful measures and is conducting tougher tests while adopting a new technology to improve the safety of its new flagship smartphone G6 that will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February.

Commentating on the same line, Lee Seok-jong, LG Electronics' mobile communication operation group stated that the company will significantly improve the safety and quality of its new flagship smartphones as more consumers seek safe smartphones.

The Korean tech firm has said that it will be using "heat pipes" made of copper which will help in conducting heat away quickly for the G6. If you didn't know, heat pipes are a cooling device mainly used in laptops and personal computers to stop their application processors from overheating. More importantly, the heat pipes can reduce temperatures by 6-10 percent by dispersing the internal heat.

LG claims that the G6 has been designed is such a way that it keeps the parts that heat up most as far apart as possible to stop heat concentrating in one area.

In addition, LG has said that it will be putting this smartphone through severe safety tests than international standards demand.

According to an LG official, the company is conducting battery heat exposure tests to a temperature 15 percent higher than the temperature set by the international standards of the US and Europe. He also added that the battery also went through diverse tests such as piercing with a sharp nail or dropping a heavy object on it from a high place and the battery was also subject to harsh treatment to check the lifetime of excess wear and tear and uncover faults and potential failures.

The tests will be conducted for other smartphone parts including the application processor, display, camera and fingerprint scanner.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the new smartphone from LG will fare once it is launched.

Source

