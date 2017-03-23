LG Stylus 3 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Just to recall the LG Stylus 3 was previously unveiled at this year's CES. However, the announced device has now been launched in India. The news comes from LG India's twitter account where the company has said that the smartphone has gone live.

Moreover, the device has been listed on the company's website and is priced at Rs 18,500. Coming to the specifications and features, the LG Stylus 3 smartphone 5.7-inch In-cell HD display which LG says will give you more clarity, brilliant colors, and high resolution.

SEE ALSO: Get a free Google Home if you buy LG G6 by April 30

Further, the phone is powered by MediaTek's MT6750 SoC with 1.5 GHz Octa-core CPU combined with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 right out-of-the-box. As for the optics, the smartphone features a 13MP camera with a 2.54/7.77cm sensor and an ultra-bright F2.2 lens at the back. On the front, there is an 8MP camera with an Auto Shot feature.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, V2.0 HS USB port, 4G LTE with HD voice over VoLTE and the phone also has sensors like Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Digital compass, Gyroscopes.

SEE ALSO: LG to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update to LG V10 and LG G4 later this year

The smartphone measures 155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4mm and weighs in at 149g. The Stylus 3 is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and there's also an advanced fingerprint sensor on the back. However, there's also a built-in stylus pen that helps you carry out various functions on the device with ease.