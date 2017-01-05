LG Stylus 3 and K Series Mid-Range Smartphones Go Official at CES 2017

At the CES 2017 expo, several companies such as Asus, Samsung, Qualcomm, Lenovo, etc. made a slew of announcements. The South Korean tech titan, LG has also proved that it is no different from the rest.

Well, LG hosted a press conference on Wednesday in Las Vegas to announce an array of devices and technologies and we hope that these will be made available in the near future. When it comes to the launches made by LG at the CES show floor, we have already seen the Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Super UHD TV lineup from the company.

Talking of smartphones, LG has announced a slew of five smartphones those were rumored to be launched. Back in December, the company confirmed that five of its phones will be unveiled at the CES 2017 event. Now, these phones are official and here we have them listed.

LG Stylus 3

The Stylus 3 will be branded Stylo 3 in the American market for unknown reasons. The device will be bundled with a stylus and include the FM radio feature, which has become a rarity in smartphones. Available in Pink Gold and Metallic Titan color variants, the mid-range LG Stylus 3 bestows a 5.7-inch HD 720p display and employs an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a micro SD card.

In terms of camera optics, the LG Stylus 3 adorns a 13MP rear snapper and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The connectivity features include 4G LTE as it has become a standard and a 3,200mAh battery powers the device. The LG smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat.

LG K10

The LG K10 smartphone sports a 5.3-inch HD 720p display. Under its hood, there is an octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of internal storage space. There is a 13MP main camera at its rear and a 5MP front-facer as well onboard. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone uses a 2800mAh battery to energize it. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor on the LG K10.

LG K8

With a 5-inch HD display, the K8 smartphone uses a quad-core processor teamed up with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 32GB. The camera department is similar to the K10 with a 13MP/ 5MP camera combination. The other aspects of the K8 include Android Nougat, a 2,500mAh battery and 4G LTE support as well.

LG K4

The K4 also employs a quad-core processor, which operates under its hood and dons a 5-inch display with 854x480 pixel resolution. There are 5MP front and rear camera modules on the smartphone. The other goodies onboard the smartphone include Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage with support for expansion and a 2,500mAh battery.

LG K3

The LG K3 features a 4.5-inch display with a similar resolution as the LG K4 and it is equipped with a quad-core processor coupled with similar RAM and storage capacities. On the imaging front, there is a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera on the smartphone. Powering the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based smartphone is a 2,100mAh battery.

For now, LG hasn't announced when these smartphones will be made available and how much these would cost.