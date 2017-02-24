LG unveils X power 2 with 4500mAh battery and Nougat out-of-the-box

LG will be announcing its much-anticipated smartphone G6 flagship at MWC 2017. While the world's biggest smartphone event is set to take place soon, surprisingly the company has just unveiled a new smartphone which has been dubbed as LG X power 2.

As for the new smartphone, the X power 2 will be an upgraded version of LG X power which was launched last year. According to reports, the new device will be replacing the X power model.

Coming to the smartphone, the new smartphone from LG comes with a 5.5-inch 720p display, and the phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery. In comparison to the old X power, both the screen and the battery are now larger in X power 2.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 launching globally on April 21 and March 10 respectively

LG has further claimed that the X power 2 can operate for an entire weekend on a single charge. The company details that the phone will also play videos for about 15 hours, provide navigational directions for 14 hours, or let you or surf the web for about 18 hours. Furthermore, LG has said that the new phone will come with fast charging capability. So its 4500mAh battery should be fully charged around 2 hours.

However, we'll know if these claims are true once we test the device or once the device becomes available in the market. We will give you an update on this.

In any case, the LG X power 2 is said to be running Android 7 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone will also sport 1.5 GHz octa-core processor of unspecified provenience, 16 GB of expandable storage space, and 2 GB of RAM (or 1.5 GB in some markets according to PhoneArena).

SEE ALSO: LG to launch 8 to 10 devices this year, says Amit Gujral

As for the cameras, the smartphone is said to come with a 13 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera, where both will be accompanied by LED flashes. In addition, the device has LTE support. Reports further indicate that the device will be sold in several color variants, including black, titanium, blue, and gold.

As of now, the pricing details have not yet been revealed by LG, but the company has hinted that handset would be released sometime in March. We might get some further details on this device at the upcoming MWC 2017.