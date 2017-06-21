LG V30 to feature 6GB RAM, OLED panel and Snapdragon 835 SoC

LG announced its flagship smartphone, LG G6 earlier this year at the MWC 2017 show floor. A few days back, the company took the wraps off its variants including the LG G6+ and LG G6 32GB. Now, it is time for the LG V30.

A recent Weibo post has shed light on some aspects of the upcoming LG flagship - LG V30. The post hints that the device might use the company's own OLED panel. Apart from this, the recent rumors and speculations also point out that this smartphone might use the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. These hardware aspects will definitely make the smartphone a powerhouse like several others in the category including OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6.

This is not the first time that we are hearing that the LG V30 will feature an OLED panel. Even in the last week, a report pointed out at the same, thereby increasing the possibilities for this to become a reality. As the yesteryear model, the LG V20 was a high-end device, these key specs make sense for the upcoming V30. We can expect the LG V30 based on Android 8.0 out of the box.

The earlier leaks suggest that the LG V30 will arrive with a display that is similar to the LG G6. The difference is that the G6 has an LCD panel while the upcoming device is rumored to come with an OLED panel.

The LG G6 has been a successful device till date and we can expect the V30 to add to this success, making 2017 a great year for the company.