LG V30 concept render reveals four cameras and bezel-less display

Earlier this year, LG launched its flagship smartphone the LG G6. While it sure is packed with many powerful features, the device doesn't have Snapdragon 835 processor.

This move was quite unexpected since most of the flagship phones launched in 2017 come equipped with the SD 835 chipset. However, the display and the overall design of the LG G6 were enough to make a lasting impression. Anyway, everyone's focus is now centered on the company's most anticipated flagship phone of the year, the LGV30. Most importantly, it is expected to support Daydream VR out of the box.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, J7 Prime 32GB variants launched in India; price starts from Rs. 14,900

Now, DBS designing has posted a concept video and renders of the LG V30. Let's take a look at them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Sleek design The phone in the renders looks stunning. With edge-to-edge display and ultra-thin body, the concept model of LG V30 has an appearance of a true flagship. The phone has a dual camera setup on both its front and back. The LG branding can be seen on the rear part of the device. Bezel-less display Rumors have it, LG V30 will be the first LG phone to come with an OLED display. According to the concept renders, the smartphone will feature a 5.8-inch QHD display along with a smaller ticker screen at the top. As you can, there are no bezels around the display. Despite bearing two front-facing camera sensors, the top bezel is really thin. Needless to say, if the actual LG V30 turns out to look like this, people will be blown away. No fingerprint sensor? Apparently the concept LG V30 doesn't have any fingerprint sensor. Well, it is not the case. According to DBS Designing, the fingerprint scanner will be embedded underneath the phone's display. Rumored specs As mentioned before, the LG V30 will offer support for Google's Daydream VR. Besides this, it is said to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. It is expected to have 6GB of RAM teamed with 128GB of expandable internal storage. To keep the lights on, there will be a large 5500mAh battery. The front dual camera setup will be consisting of two 8MP sensors, while there will be two 13MP cameras at the back. Video exposing the concept design Here you can watch the video featuring the concept model of LG V30.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Via