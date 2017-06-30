LG V30 tipped to come without the secondary display

According to a report by XDA Developers, unlike its predecessors, the LG V30 wouldn't be arriving with a secondary ticker screen. While no official confirmation has been made yet, LG is rumored to employ a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 on its upcoming flagship.

As of now, the authenticity of this claims is not determined. However, if the report turns out to be legit, then it might be the reason behind LG's decision to scarp the secondary display. It does makes sense since the taller display would allow for more room for users to interact with. However, the secondary screen was more than just a design aspect.

It came with its own set of functionality.

For example, the secondary display allowed users to have quick access to many apps. Moreover, it was also capable of displaying many useful information.

Currently, we don't really see a solid reason for LG to drop the secondary screen. It really puzzles us why the company would do away with such an iconic feature. In any case, You must keep in mind that until we hear anything from LG itself, these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt.

To remind you, LG is one company that is not afraid of experimenting. The LG G6 came without the modular components of the LG G5. So there is chance that we won't get to see the secondary display on LG V30.

Besides this, another report recently claimed that the LG V30 would flaunt a glass back and it might be launched with wireless charging support.