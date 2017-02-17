LG V30 with Snapdragon 835 processor spotted

LG is set to announce a wide range of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress event, which is going to take place later this month.

The major announcement that the smartphone vendor is supposedly going to make is by launching the most awaited and rumors LG G6. Alongside LG G6, the Chinese manufacturer is also prepping up to unveil three other smartphones, suggest rumors.

Based on our previous reports, three new models have been spotted online, and LG is apparently working on them currently. Anonymous smartphones with model numberLG H87, LGE LGUS997, and LGM-G600L have been spotted on Geekbench days ago.

Well, all the three devices are expected to come packed with 4GB of RAM and run on Android 7.0 Nougat. Sadly, no other information about the LG smartphones has been revealed as of now. Moving ahead to what LG is planning now, looks like the manufacturer is working on another smartphone.

Yes, the Chinese smartphone vendor is secretly working on LG V30 which is going to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor. Not only that, in terms of storage, the device is going to come packed with 6GB of RAM and an excellent audio DAC and improved camera set up as compared to that of the V20.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone is going to be the successor of the previously announced V20. If the rumors are to be believed further, LG V30 is going to hit the stores by the second half of the year.

Well, sadly no other information about the rumored LG V30 has been revealed for now. To know more about this new LG phone, stay tuned to GizBot.

