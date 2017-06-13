LG will likely work with Google to manufacturer Pixel-successor codenamed Taimen

As per what we have heard and read in several reports, Google's 2017 smartphone lineup included three different models for this year's Pixel lineup. However, it seems that we will be seeing only two smartphones now. Considering that information that we came across earlier Google is dropping the XL successor code-named "Muskie" and we might not see this variant being launched at all.

Basically, the company has decided to do so because it is shifting its focus on another smartphone codenamed "Taimen". While this is quite surprising we have yet again learned some new information about the Taimen variant.

Fresh leak now suggests the "Taimen" variant will be manufactured by LG. The South Korean company had previously partnered with Google for the Nexus devices and now it seems that Google is collaborating with the same company again.

The news comes from 9to5Google and the publication reports that they had found a bug report entry from March 2017 in the Android Issue Tracker and the report had information about LG'S involvement in the testing. The report describes a "USB PD Compliance Failure" for a device called Taimen. And the interesting part is that the report was published by an LG employee, who was then asked by a Google rep to move the entry under Android>Partner>External>LGE>Taimen >power in the Issue Tracker.

So considering this report, it only suggests that LG is working on a device most presumably the "Taimen." Meanwhile, Google hasn't officially disclosed anything. But we are assuming that the search giant is continuing its process of involving different manufacturers for production its Pixel lineup. Just to recall, last year's Pixel and Pixel XL were developed by HTC. So Google going for a new OEM is a strategic move.