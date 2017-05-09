LG X power2 hits the global market

While the LG X power2 was unveiled back in February, it was not made available for sale. Now, almost three months later, LG has announced that the smartphone will start shipping from this month. At first, the device will hit the North American market and then it will be up for sale in Europe, Asia, Latin America and other parts of the world. However, the company has not revealed any exact date and pricing details of the X power2.

To recall, the LG X power2 measures at 154.7×78.1×8.4mm and weighs 164 grams. It sports a 5.5-inch HD(720×1280 pixels) display with In-cell technology. It comes equipped with an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz under its hood. The memory aspect is taken care of by 16GB of native storage teamed with 2GB of RAM. The storage can even be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 in India on May 16

Talking about operating system, the LG X power2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Coming to the photography department, the device boasts a 13MP main camera with LED flash on the back, while on the front there is a 5MP selfie-shooter accompanied by a soft-light LED flash. The front-facing camera also has modes like Auto Shot and Gesture Interval Shot.

In addition to this, the smartphone packs a large 4500mAH battery inside to keep the lights on. The battery is claimed to last up to two days of moderate usage.

On the connectivity front, the LG X power2 offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, USB OTG. The handset is available in many color variants: Black Titan, Shiny Gold, Shiny Blue and Shiny Titan.