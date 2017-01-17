LG X300 unveiled in Korea with entry-level specifications of Snapdragon 425, Android Nougat

LG, today has added yet another smartphone to their smartphone portfolio. Dubbed as the LG X300, the smartphone comes with entry-level specifications, but boots Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

The LG X300 has a 5-inch HD LCD with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, which is a quad-core chip with all the four cores clocked at 1.4GHz. That said, the LG X300 comes with only 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable via a microSD card slot up to 128GB.

There is a 13MP primary camera on the rear with support for a LED flashlight, and a 5MP front-facing camera takes care of the selfies and video calls. Connectivity wise, the LG X300 comes with several connectivity options such as the 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and most importantly there is an NFC chip as well.

The entire package of LG X300 is backed with a small 2500mAh battery, which is pretty much dated because every single smartphone releasing these days is coming with a large battery even after boasting a smaller price tag.

In terms of pricing, the LG X300 will be available for KRW 253,000 (approx. Rs. 13,500). Having said that, there are no details regarding the smartphone's availability in other regions including India.