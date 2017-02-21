LG X400 launched with Android 7.0 Nougat and fingerprint sensor

LG X300 was announced last month. The smartphone vendor now unveils its successor and unveiled the LG X400, also called the LG K10. The device has been announced only in Korea for now and is expected to roll out into the global market sooner than can be imagined.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5.3-inch In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display. LG X400 is further powered by a 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor, which is further paired with Mali T860 GPU.

In terms of storage capability, the device features 2GB of RAM paired with 32 GB memory unit, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the LG X400 sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash feature, while on the front fits a 5MP selfie shooter.

Not only this, the device is also packed with a fingerprint sensor as well. Well, in terms of connectivity, LG X400 includes various options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and NFC and is further backed by a 2800mAh removable battery.

Furthermore, LG X400 will be available in three color variants - Black, White, and Gold at a price tag of US$ 280, which is roughly around Rs. 18,635 in India. However, whether LG will unveil the device in India, still remains a mystery.

