LG X500 with 4500mAh battery launched: Price and other key features

On June 4, LG confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone with a large battery this week and the company further stated that the new phone would trump all mobile phones in Korea in terms of power capacity.

After making such bold statement and fulfilling its promise, the company has launched a new smartphone with 4,500mAh battery. Dubbed as LG X500, the company says that the battery which is the key highlight of this phone will allow users to play videos for 20 hours without charging. Moreover, the company says that it takes about an hour to recharge the battery to 50 percent.

However, this new smartphone bears great similarity to LG XPower 2 in many aspects. The XPower 2 was launched earlier this year in the month of February.

That being said, let's have a look at some of the key features of the new smartphone.

Display, RAM and Storage LG X5OO comes with a 5.5-inch LCD HD display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core processor which is paired with 2GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of inbuilt storage capacity which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software Talking about the cameras, LG X500 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with soft LED flash and a wide-angle lens. The smartphone as mentioned earlier is backed by a 4500mAh battery and the company claims that it will deliver up to approximately 18 hours of continuous call time, and standby time of almost 810 hours. As for the software, the handset runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. SEE ALSO: How to unlock the bootloader for LG G6 Other Features The dual SIM smartphone comes with connectivity options like 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG and NFC. The handset measures 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4mm and weighs 164 grams. It will also be available in Navy Blue and Gold colors. SEE ALSO: LG and Samsung coming with new variants to combat the iPhone 8 Pricing and Availability The LG X500 is priced at 319,000 Korean won (approx Rs. 18,361) and will be available starting from June 9 in Korea. Interesting the smartphone will come with different model numbers like SK Telecom variant of the LG X500 will be LGM-X320S, the KT carrier variant will have the model number LGM-X320K and the LG Uplus variant will have the model number LGM-X320L. However, the company has not provided any information regarding the global availability of the smartphone.

