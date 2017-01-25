Lineage OS is now available for Nexus 6P, 5X, Moto G4, G4 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 1S and others

It was last year when the most popular custom ROM CyanogenMod saw its demise. While Cyanogen, the company had been aiming to build a better version of Android than Google, the company saw a series of roadblocks during its course of operation. And ultimately, the company shut down its services, announcing a final goodbye.

However, after the sad departure, some of the members of the original CyanogenMod team had announced that they were building a community-driven Android ROM. And indeed they have formed Lineage OS which is a continuation of Cyanogen legacy.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 may not be a game changer: Report

Coming to the main point, the first official build of the Lineage OS has started to roll out.

So, the developers of Lineage OS have started uploading builds for a few devices, starting off right from where Cyanogen left off. As of now, the builds for Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Moto G4 and G4 Plus, Nextbit Robin, and Xiaomi Redmi 1S devices have been put up. However, more builds are expected to come in soon.

While the builds are now called Lineage, instead of CyanogenMod they are tagged with the same build number system as CyanogenMod's where 14.1 stands for Nougat 7.1 and 13.0 stands for Marshmallow 6.0. Likewise, these builds should start appearing on the official download page this weekend, or in a matter of hours.

On the contrary, Lineage OS builds won't be directly compatible with existing CyanogenMod ones. What it means is that users who want to install the new OS will have to wipe their devices clean and start fresh. However, there are some builds labeled "experimental" for the ones who don't want to wipe their phones clean and start all over again. With the experimental build, they can flash these builds on top of CyanogenMod 13 or CyanogenMod14.1.

SEE ALSO: Samsung's C-series Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone spotted on Geekbench

If you are looking to download these builds, you can click on this link download.lineageos.org. Release candidates will com every week and will be signed with a private key. Another thing to keep in mind is that Lineage OS won't allow you to root by default, but the project will provide a separate flashable zip to root your device. This is not available yet.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals