LineageOS 14.1 now available for six Android devices

Well, with the death of CyanogenMod a new OS was born and it has been dubbed as LineageOS. The new OS follows in the footsteps of CyanogenMod and though the successor is still a newbie to the Android world, builds for various devices come quickly with it.

As such, six new Android-powered phones and tablets will now be receiving the new LineageOS update with build number 14.1. It has been based on Android Nougat 7.1. However, the new LineageOS looks to be an update where CyanogenMod left off, which was 14.0 or Android 7.0.

Nonetheless, among the six devices receiving the fresh LineageOS support, the OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus 3 have merged their files and basically will be counted as one new device. The other models that will receive the update will include the ZTE Axon 7, LG G3, HTC One M7 (Verizon), HTC One M7 (GSM), Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 (2016) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (2016).

It's great to see the update coming for these smartphones and what's more interesting is that LineageOS is already making good progress. It certainly looks like we're dealing with a worthy successor to CyanogenMod.

That being said, if you want to check out the list of all Android devices with a custom LineageOS ROM you can head over to this link.

