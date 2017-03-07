LineageOS 14.1 now supports Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge and more

The LineageOS custom ROM project that is the successor to the CyanogenMod project now has a build 14.1 and the developers have expanded the list of phones and tablets which can make use of this version of the software.

While LineageOS 14.1 may not entirely be a new update but it has been made available for devices like the OnePlus 3T, ZTE Axon 7, HTC 10, HTC One M7 and more.

However, the new smartphones that will support this LineageOS build will be Exynos-based Samsung Galaxy S7and Galaxy S7 edge. Other models that will be supported by LineageOS 14.1 include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (Wi-Fi and LTE), the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tablet (GSM, Wi-Fi, and LTE) the Samsung Galaxy S III(GSM and LTE) and the LG G3 (AT&T, Korean, and Verizon versions).

So if you have any of the above-mentioned devices, then all you need to do is search for the correct LineageOS file and click on the source link. Further, you need to look for the name of the device that you will be installing the LineageOS in.

In addition to the support, the LineageOS team has also made changes to the OS itself. The main change or more so an addition of a feature to LineageOS 14.1 is a single-hand mode. Well, if you use a phone with an on-screen navigation button, you can just swipe right or left from the home button to activate the mode. Likewise, if the device your using has hardware keys, you can set this feature up by clicking on Settings>Buttons.

Besides the company has been quick to release updates and expand the list of supported devices.

As of now, the LineageOS already has over 500,000 downloads requests and it could go up more in the coming days.

