Looking to buy an Apple iPhone: Here are some attractive offers

The online e-commerce has been growing rapidly over the past couple of years. While the growth has been imminent, smartphones have been the biggest driver of customers to sites like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Amazon.

Moreover, smartphone sales through attractive discounts and offers have played a major role in the success of e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon in the recent years in India. Against such backdrop, the two giants have been fighting it out for a larger share of the segment.

And on a positive note, the tussle between the two have contributed to the smartphone markets value growth in recent times. Meanwhile, it has been said that the success of the online players depends to a large extent on the success of smartphones in 2017.

As this is the case, Flipkart is conducting its 10th-anniversary sale, "the Big 10 sale" where the company is offering some discounts on several smartphones from different brands. And Amazon is no far behind, the company even though it concluded its Great Indian sale just yesterday, post this event Amazon India is still offering attractive discounts on smartphones especially Apple iPhones.

An Amazon representative has provided us with the new price list.

As such the new revised offers from Amazon include;

Apple iPhone 7

The 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 is now available at Rs. 38,499 and Rs. 43,999/47,400 for the silver variant. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 is available at Rs. 50,999 and the 256GB one is available at Rs. 66,900.

Update: The iPhone 7 32GB variant is currently out stock on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 is now available at Rs. 54,999. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 is available at Rs. 63,999 and the 256GB variant is available at Rs. 85,990.

Apple iPhone 6 and 6s

The 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 and 6s is now available at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 33,999 respectively.

Apple 5s

Apple iPhone 5s is now available at a new price of Rs. 15,499.