Looks like Snapchat is secretly working on a smartphone: here's everything you should know

What comes to your mind when we say "Snapchat"? Maybe the range of nifty photo and video capturing features, right? Well, looks like Snapchat is shifting its eyes from the software front to grow its hardware business.

Rumors surfacing the web shows that Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc. is concentrating on hardware business now. Supporting the statement Snap, a few days ago mentioned that it was not just a messaging app, but also about hardware.

What if we say that Snapchat will bring out its first ever smartphone very soon?

Hard to believe right? But that's the truth. Mediakix posted several concept images of the upcoming smartphone that Snapchat is apparently gearing up to announce very soon. Let's take a detailed look on the how Snapchat is prepping up to enter the smartphone space.

The first-ever smartphone by Snapchat will be for the photography enthusiasts out there, confirm reports. Adding on, Snap says, "Camera is what we are mainly focused on presently".

Further showcasing the images on how the Snapchat smartphone may look like, Mediakix shows a couple of images with details about the future smartphone by Snap. Looking at the images, we see that the concept model features a 360-degree camera lens at the rear panel, along with a decent selfie-shooter. However, at the front fits a home-button.

Moving ahead, the concept smartphone also features a one-touch camera key like most of the high-end devices these days. On the side panel comes volume rocker. Well, for now, no more details about the phone has been posted and no other information has been revealed.

Although being just a rumor, for now, new reports pretty much shows that Snap has hired dozens of experts in cell phone hardware. This confirms that this is no rumor and the smartphone is in the making stage.

However, about when the first Snap smartphone may hit the market and make its public appearance remains a mystery for now.