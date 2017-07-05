Love devices with all-screen display? Huawei Mate 10 would feature one

Huawei has been launching several smartphones in the market since the last couple of months. Following the company's past patterns, it should unveil the Huawei Mate 10 soon, maybe sometime in October.

The speculations about the flagship phablet are rife. Today, a Weibo user has claimed that the Huawei Mate 8 is all set to join the all-screen bandwagon, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, LG G6 and the Essential phone. As per the information obtained so far, the device is expected to sport a 6-inch screen with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

While some reports even suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display, it is unlikely to be true.

Talking about other specs, we have quite a fair idea of what the Huawei Mate 10 will offer to the customers. As we have reported before, it is tipped to come with a dual camera setup on both its front and back. This means, we will get to see four cameras on a single device. Apparently, Huawei has decided to target the phablet to photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate 10 is likely to be powered by the company's own Kirin 970 chipset and it is said to run on Android it will probably run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

Well, we shouldn't forget that all this information come from unofficial sources with no solid evidence to back up their claims. However, being a flagship device, Huawei Mate 10 will surely be packing some powerful features.