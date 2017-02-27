Manufacturing iPhone SE in India is just step-1 for Apple: Bigger plans in the pipeline

The Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple has informed the government that the company is planning to make most of its products in India and will establish an ecosystem with patners.

IT secretary Aruna Sundararajan reportedly said that Apple plans to move up the value chain in their next phase, in terms of producing the entire suite of products, definitely all iPhone models for which their entire ecosystem of partners needs to move in.

"They (Apple) have two primary asks - one that they should be able to import the components that they need, and second that it should be cheaper for them to manufacture here than to import," she said.

SEE ALSO: Paytm crosses 200 million wallet users

Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron Corp is likely to start assembling the iPhone SE at a plant in Bengaluru and there were news that Foxconn is also in talks with the Maharashtra government.

An Apple spokesperson said, "We've been working hard to develop our operations in India and are proud to deliver the best products and services in the world to our customers here. We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we've had with government about further expanding our local operations."

The company had told the government that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India but wants fiscal concessions, including customs duty waiver on import of components.

The company is also looking for relaxation in the 30 percent local sourcing of components.