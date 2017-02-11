Some Matte Black iPhone 7 units have chipped/peeling paint issues

Apple released the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in September 2016 in two new color variants never seen on iPhones - Jet Black and Matte Black. Ever since the announcement of these modes, Apple acknowledged that the Jet Black variant of iPhone is prone to develop fine micro-abrasions over time. Apparently, users of this model had to take additional care of their iPhones.

As per recent information, it looks like the Matte Black variant of the iPhone 7 also suffers a cosmetic issue. But, this one is yet to be acknowledged by Apple. Going by the complaints registered on Apple's Support Communities, many Matte Black iPhone 7 users have started reporting that the paint on their phones has peeled or chipped off. This seems to be prominent in small areas near the speaker grille or side buttons. In a specific case, the paint of the iPhone 7 seems to be chipped off from the rear. Moreover, these issues prevail with or without a case.

Initially, the paint issues were reported by the users in November. The worrying part for the users is that Apple's warranty doesn't cover the cosmetic damages and so the company will not provide replacement devices.

Do you own a Matte Black iPhone 7? Have you faced any such paint-related issues on your iPhone? Drop us a comment.

