Maze Alpha bezel-less smartphone coming soon: Specs leaked

Chinese manufacturers have been very innovative with their smartphones and have brought some uniquely designed smartphones in the market. While Chinese manufacturers have started a trend in some areas, now another phone maker Maze Mobile is set to launch a smartphone featuring a bezel-less design.

Dubbed as Maze Alpha the device is expected to come in few weeks. And while the official launch is going to happen soon the specs of the smartphone have just leaked online. The leak comes in the form of a Twitter post. Evan Blass (@evleaks), one the popular tipster in the smartphone world has posted that the Maze Alpha will come with a 6-inch Full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 4, an octa-core processor, a dual-rear camera from Sony (one of which will be 13 MP) and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Maze Alpha from Maze Mobile: octa-core SoC, 6" FHD (w/ GG4), Nougat, dual rear Sony cams (13MP + ?MP), 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB, 4000mAh. pic.twitter.com/shUufxxWUB — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 13, 2017

He has also said that the smartphones will have 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage configurations, and finally, it will run Android Nougat out of the box.

Coming to design aspect, the Alpha looks similar to Xiaomi's Mi MIX handset. However, there are some unique aspects of the smartphone. The smartphone has a front-facing speaker at the top and there is a dual-rear camera.

Further, the smartphone seems to have a larger bezel on the bottom and there might be a fingerprint scanner present. However, they could have gone with less bezel and included the fingerprint scanner at the back. But the phone does look appealing.

In any case, we should have more details about the smartphone in the coming days.

What do you think about the Maze Alpha? Do let us know in the comments.