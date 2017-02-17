MediaTek to cut down on the production of 10nm Helio X30 chips in 2017

MediaTek one of the popular smartphone chip manufacturers might just fall behind the close competition that has been ongoing with the manufacturing and supply of 10nm mobile chip in the market.

While the company has been running parallel with Qualcomm in the race, Mediatek might just finish behind according to some recent reports.

It has further been reported that Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now decided not carry out any development activity (especially for a customized 10nm Helio X30 chip) with MediaTek.

Moreover, the situation might even get worse for MediaTek. While it has been developing its 10nm chips for only two smartphone vendors, Meizu and LeEco, the latter appears to have been forced to cancel its plans to develop 10nm chips due to its financial limitations. And due to this unfortunate case, Meizu might only be the client that might proceed with its 10nm MediaTek project.

Digitimes also reports MediaTek's two other major clients, Oppo and Vivo have also not committed to using 10nm chips from MediaTek.

However, this news has come in just when MediaTek is planning to roll out its first 10nm chip, the Helio X30, at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in February. Besides, if you go by the report then it looks like the company might eventually be forced to cut its 10nm chip orders at TSMC.

