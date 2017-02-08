MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core 16nm processor announced

MediaTek has announced the Helio P25 octa-core processor. The performance chip was unveiled in China in September last year and is built on the 16nm process technology. The MediaTek P25 is meant for the high-resolution and feature-rich smartphones with cameras supporting 4K videos.

The MediaTek processor comes with the MediaTek Imagiq image signal processing technology as the deca-core P20 chipset. Also, it supports up to 13MP dual-camera at the rear of the smartphones to render DoF bokeh effect and Video HDR.

The performance chipset is claimed to have the high performance auto exposure feature called Turbo 3A that can accelerate the AE convergence speed up to 55%.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 production to start early this year

The octa-core processor has ARM Cortex A53 at up to 2.5GHz clock speed, which is slightly faster than the cores in P20. Otherwise, the processor seems to support up to 6GB RAM and Cat.6 LTE.

The MediaTek Helio P25 is stated to offer up to 25% better power efficiency. MediaTek Helio P25 supports low power double data rate random access memory up to 6GB, which improves bandwidth by up to 70% while reducing the memory's power needs for energy-efficient multitasking, contributing to an improved user experience and more flexible device use.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals