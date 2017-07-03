Meizu announces budget-centric A series with the launch of Meizu A5

Meizu has announced a new budget-centric series of Android smartphones for consumers. The company's official website lists Meizu A5 as the first in the affordable series with basic configuration suitable for first time smartphone users.

As per the company's listing, Meizu A5 sports a 5-inch HD screen with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The smartphone is 8.3mm and weighs 140g. As far as processor and RAM is concerned, Meizu A5 handles multitasking with 2GB of RAM and the smartphone has a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 CPU to take care of processing part.

For photography, the company is offering an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a 5MP selfie shooter. On connectivity front, Meizu A5 comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS.

Pricing and Competition

As per the pricing on the company's official website, the smartphone will sell around Rs. 6,500 if it's launched in the Indian market. This will make the Meizu A5 compete against the likes of sub Rs. 8K handsets from Xiaomi (Redmi 4A, Redmi 4), Lenovo (K series), Micromax, Intex, iTel, etc.

It will be a tough fight for Meizu as these smartphone companies have a good base in the Indian market and Meizu is still trying o gain a market share in the crowded market. Moreover, Nokia is now also selling Nokia 3 in sub Rs. 10k price-point which further toughens the fight for the best budget Android handset.

