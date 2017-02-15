Meizu announces its new smartphone the Meizu M5s

Meizu, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had promised to announce its upcoming smartphone the Meizu 5S on February 15 and as scheduled the company has now made the device official.

While there have been many rumors and speculations as to what the device would feature, now everything is clear.

So, the new Meizu 5s smartphone will sport a 5.2-inch display with IPS technology and the screen is deemed to have 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone features a metal body design which Meizu claims that it has been developed from a sophisticated anodizing and sandblasting process.

Under the hood, the device packs 3GB RAM with a 64-bit octa-core processor, while internal memory options include 16GB and 32GB. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via micorSD card. Meizu M5s will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery, and the company claims the device can be charged from 0 to 19 percent in 10 minutes.

As for the cameras, the Meizu M5s features a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, 5P lens and ƒ/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a dual-color flash. The front camera on the other hand sports a 5-megapixel camera. Interestingly, the new smartphone is also said to come with the company's own AI which is being called "One Mind". Other features such as mTouch fingerprint scanner and support for dual-SIM and VoLTE also comes with the smartphone.

The M5s will be available in silver, gold, and rose gold options. However, there's no information on its pricing just yet.