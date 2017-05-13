Bezel-less Meizu phone with high-end Qualcomm SoC pegged for 2018 launch

Recently, Meizu restructured its internal operations. Jack Wong, the Meizu president was assigned to be the in charge of the R&D for the premium phones and VP Li Nan was assigned to oversee the Blue Charm division.

Going by the latest news, the much-anticipated full-screen smartphone from Meizu is all set to be launched in 2018. Previously, the Meizu President, Jack Wong, tipped that the company is not going to launch any full-screen or bezel-less smartphone this year. As per the recent report, the Meizu full-screen phone needs a year to be manufactured and would be priced around 4000 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000) or more.

The Meizu full-screen device is said to arrive with a stunning design that might take on the Apple and Samsung models. It can't be compared to what we can get from the current generation Blue Charm models.

When it comes to the processor, the Meizu bezel-less smartphone might use a Qualcomm flagship chipset. This is very much possible as both Qualcomm and Meizu have put an end to the gap between them. Meizu will need time to adapt to the Qualcomm processor's internals, tips the source.

Lately, we have seen a lot of concept renders of the potential Meizu bezel-less smartphone. These regular leaks point that the company is seriously planning the release of such a phone. Also, these can be an affirmation that the bezel-less smartphone is in the making. Of course, 2018 is still away and we are yet to know if Meizu is planning for a first half or second half launch of the full-screen phone.

Source