Meizu E2 to come in a new color variant with a slight variation in price

Meizu has released its much-awaited smartphone, E2 just two weeks back and now the same phone is once again making some noise over the internet space.

This time it is not about the up gradation in the specs, but its all about the slight variation in its price. Yes, now a report claims that the company may increase the price of Meizu E2. This new phone was released with decent specs and an affordable price to please all the Meizu fans. E2 was made available in two different storage variants at the time of launch.

What are the changes? A user has posted an interesting information on Weibo account stating about this price change. That is, according to his post, the price of the phone will be increased by ¥200 for a new color variant. Also Read: Bezel-less Meizu phone with high-end Qualcomm SoC pegged for 2018 launch This variant of the Meizu E2 is called as the "Panda Machine" which will come with a white colored back and black colored front. Price variation The E2 with the 3GB of RAM + 32GB native storage will be priced at ¥1299 whereas, the 4GB + 64GB version of the same phone will cost ¥1599 ($232). The new Panda variant with 32GB will bear a slightly higher price tag of ¥1499 ($218). It looks like the increase in the phone price is because of the restructuring of the company. Features of Meizu E2 To recall the specs, this handset will be powered by the Helio P20 chipset and features a display of 5.5 inches having 1080p resolution. With the metallic body, it sports a horizontally positioned 4-LED flash. Also Read: Meizu E2 first flash sale surpasses 3 million registrations Sensor and Optics The bottom bezel on the front houses a fingerprint sensor which even acts as a home button. On optics part, the E2 will sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 3400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

