Meizu E2 first flash sale surpasses 3 million registrations

Meizu launched their latest E series of a smartphone by name Meizu E2 just a few days back. Now, the same device has already crossed 3 million registrations for its first flash sale.

The Meizu E2 is unveiled with the much-required features which come in almost all mid-range smartphones these days. Such as a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE connectivity, and hybrid dual SIM support. But other than this, they come with four LED flash which is integrated into the antenna line beside the camera. One can consider this as a unique feature which E2 has.

To easily surpass 3 million registration is not a small deal for any smartphone company. To do this, they should have at least few features which are said to grab the attention of such a large audience. Let us see what such features are.

Specs and Design The Meizu E2 is equipped to have an octa-core Helio P20 processor. The device is made available in two storage variants. That is, 3GB RAM with 32GB native storage and 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs on Flyme OS 6.0 that is based on YunOS. Also Read: Vivo V5s, Meizu E2, LG G6, Galaxy On Nxt 64GB, Gionee M6S Plus and more: Weekly roundup The phone is backed by a 3400mAH battery which supports 18W fast charging. It features to have a 5.5-inch 1080p display. The phone comes with a metal body with slightly thick bezels. Better camera and swift fingerprint sensor Speaking of the camera, the E2 has a 13MP f/2.0 sensor with PDAF and four LED flash on the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter in the front. The phone features to have an mTouch fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the home button at the front. This fingerprint sensor is capable of unlocking the phone in just 0.2 seconds. It should also be noted that this sensor can be used to make secure payments as well. Price and Availability The phone with so many features are made available in five different colors options- Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Obsidian Black. It even comes with a special Transformers Edition. Also Read: Meizu E2 with metal build announced: Specifications, price, and more For now, this handset is made exclusively to the Chinese market. The 3GB+32GB variant is priced at 1,299 Yuan and the 4GB+64GB variant at1,599 Yuan.