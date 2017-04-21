Meizu E2 image leaked ahead of launch: No rear dual-camera setup

Meizu is all set to launch its second smartphone of this year on April 26. There has already been a countless number of rumors regarding the design and specifications of the upcoming device, Meizu E2. Just one day ago, we told you about the alleged hands-on video of the phone, which gave us a good view of its front and rear part.

Now, only 5 days ahead of the launch, an image believed to be of the Meizu E2 has emerged online. Besides letting us take a peek at the design, the leak has also revealed some of the specifications of the smartphone. As seen from the image above, the device has a single camera at the back, though it gives the appearance of a dual-camera setup.

Also Read: Meizu E2 will come with a New Camera and Flash Design

This contradicts with previous reports that hinted that the Meizu E2 will feature rear dual-cameras.

According to the same leak, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch display wit 2.5D. Under the hood, it is expected to come equipped with an unspecified 64-bit processor.

If we pay heed to the rumors, the Meizu E2 will be powered by the Helio P10 processor. However, the Vice President of Meizu Li Nan has revealed that the forthcoming Meizu smartphone won't ship with the old chipset. So it is safe to say, this won't be the case.

Another significant revelation brought by this leak is that the Meizu E2 will carry a price tag of ¥1699 (~$247). Rest of the other features are still unknown and we have wait until the official launch.

In any case, we recommend you to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

Source Via