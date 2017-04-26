Meizu E2 with metal build announced: Specifications, price, and more

As promised, Meizu announced the launch of the E2 smartphone today. This the latest one to be launched in the E series of smartphones.

The Meizu E2 comes with all the much needed features that are available in almost all mid-rangers these days. It has a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE connectivity, and expandable storage as well with hybrid dual SIM support. The smartphone has been launched in two variants based on the storage front.

No compromise on specs The Meizu E2 features a unibody metal design and boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor under its hood. The OS on board is the Flyme OS 6.0 that is based on YunOS. The smartphone has been announced in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Capable camera The Meizu E2 bestows a 13MP main snapper at its rear with 4-LED dual-tone flash. This flash is positioned on the antenna band. Previously, this arrangement of the flash was leaked online. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Also Read: Meizu E2 press image leaks; shows LED flash on the antenna line Swift fingerprint sensor The Meizu E2 has a mTouch fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the home button at the front. This fingerprint sensor can unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. Also, it can be used to make secure payments as well. Fast charging battery The entire package is powered by a decent 3400mAh battery support fast charging as well. With this feature, you can charge the phone up to 40% in 30 minutes. Price and availability The Meizu E2 has been launched in Black, Moonlight Silver and Champagne Gold colors. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000). Both the variants will go sale starting from April 29.