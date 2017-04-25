Meizu E2 press image leaks; shows LED flash on the antenna line

Meizu is just a day away from uncovering its much-hyped smartphone - the Meizu E2. With every passing day, the rumors and leaks centered around this smartphone are increasing in number.

Lately, we came across a leak that showed the alleged hands-on video of the Meizu E2 that gave a good view of both the front and rear of this smartphone. Soon after the video surfaced online, we came across a leaked image of the smartphone showing that it won't arrive with the dual-lens camera setup on its rear. Now there is another such leak showing the rear camera placement of the Meizu E2.

Previously, there were speculations that the Meizu E2 smartphone might feature a ring LED on its rear. Even one of the leaked pictures of the smartphone tipped at the same. Then, we came across a leaked photo showing the camera at the top left corner sans the flash and another one showing the camera above the Meizu logo.

The latest leaked image shows tat the LED flash is integrated into the antenna line at the top left corner. There are four LEDs tipping that it could be a mighty flash. There are speculations that there will be LED flash even at the front of the Meizu E2. Though this is not a happy news for all fans of Meizu, it does make us believe that the smartphone can handle night or low light photography with ease.

Going by the previous leaks, the Meizu E2 is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and 4GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to use the MediaTek Helio P10 chipset and a fingerprint sensor as well.

