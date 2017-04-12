Meizu E2 to launch in a couple of weeks

Meizu is going to introduce a new smartphone dubbed as Meizu E2, later this month in China. The Chinese mobile manufacturer has already started sending out press invites for the launch event, which is to take place at Beijing Performing Arts Center on April 26.

A couple of days ago, the company had put up a Weibo post that suggested the launch of a new smartphone. While the company remains to be tight-lipped about the upcoming device, Li Nan had previously said that it will come with an innovative, attractive design. As of now, we don't have any information regarding the features and specification of the Meizu E2.

Also Read: Meizu Pro 7 may launch soon, hints Meizu VP

However, it might be the same device as the one spotted last week on a Chinese certification website, TENAA.

According to the listing, the Meizu phone bearing the model number M612C will be powered by a Quad-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. The smartphone will be available in three native storage variants, a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM standard variant, a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM mainstream variant and finally a high-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage.

Moreover, the listing reveals that the device will flaunt a 13-MP primary shooter with LED flash on the back, as well as a 5-MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the software front, it will run android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. No further information has been disclosed yet, but if the smartphone indeed turns out to be the Meizu E2 then we don't have to wait for long now.

Further, Meizu M612C will sport a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front facing the camera for selfies. The device will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Apart from this, not a lot has been leaked out of the bottle as of now but we assure you to keep updated about the launch as it happens.

While we don't know anything about the design of the smartphone, Li Nan had promised us a smartphone with an innovative, attractive design. The invitation also contains the sketches of a phone's front and rear panels believed to be those of the E2. The design is patently Meizu, as it has no major difference from previous Meizu works.

Source