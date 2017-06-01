Meizu E2 Transformers Edition with custom features to go on sale on June 7

Meizu has earlier announced that it is going to unveil a Transformers special edition of much-hyped Meizu E2 smartphone. Now, it looks like the company has silently listed this device on their official website without creating any noise over the internet.

The Transformers special edition device is also listed on the official flagship store on Lynx. This special version will be made available for 1799 Yuan ( approx $264) and the sale will begin on June 7 at 10 am. The registration has already begun, so you can grab this handset on the earliest. This new smartphone has few customized features and comes with a set of things. Let us see what are they before proceeding with the registration.

Customized features The Meizu E2 Transformer special edition comes with some specialized features. It includes customized design on the body as well as box case. It also offers some customized themes, animation interface, ringtones, wallpapers and other. Also Read: New Meizu E2 variant with Exynos 7872 processor spotted online Other details As per the official website where the phone has been listed, this device will come along with a customized back cover, 32GB limited U disk, unboxing invitation card, pin, and charger for free. Key specs To speak about the specs, the special version of Meizu E2 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset. With a 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, the device is fueled by 3400mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. It sports a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP selfie shooter. Also Read: Meizu E2 first flash sale surpasses 3 million registrations

This customized version of the smartphone is expensive than the standard version by 200 Yuan ($33). This makes it further competitive and looks premium in front of other recently released handsets.

