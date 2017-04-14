Meizu E2 will come with a New Camera and Flash Design

Meizu is going to release its second smartphone of the year after M5s. Though we do not know much about the specification of this upcoming phone known as Meizu E2, it is said that Meizu will launch it on April 26.

When we are still figuring out how this phone looks like exactly, a new rumor is found online now which speaks about the hardware of the device. It claims that E2 will not have the same hardware specification like other Meizu smartphones available in the market. Since we know that E2 will be made available as a mid-budget smartphone, all were expecting it to have low-end features.

But now it looks like the company is having some other plans in hand. Since design being the most important part of any smartphone, Meizu may come up with new design features. If you guessed that Meizu is going to remove its physical home button and replace it with a virtual one, then you are wrong.

Now the change is all about its camera and flash design. Let us recall how Meizu Pro 6 looked like. It had a notable design with 10 x LED ring on the rear. Now, Meizu E2 may not have that LED ring on them and may include this technology in the phone in a very different way.

That is, the rumors say that flash may not be located under the camera instead it may be integrated inside the camera. Whereas, Pro 6 had a separate camera and ring flash on them. Sketch from the Meizu's recently patented document speaks about this. Even a Meizu phone with the same setup was found leaked in Weibo.

Let us see whether these rumors are true once the device gets launched.

