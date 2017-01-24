Meizu to launch the MX5S model smartphone soon

With the Chinese New Year, just around the corner, it looks like Meizu is all set to launch a new smartphone in China before the festive activities begin. The New Year celebrations start on January 27 of this month.

However, according to reports, Meizu is expected to launch the MX5S model smartphone. Also known as the Meizu Blue Charm 5S, the information about the smartphone was supposedly leaked online as reported by The Android Soul.

According to the leaked information, the Meizu Blue Charm 5S sports a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display and has support for fast charging too. The device has been priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs. 9923). The smartphone is also said to feature dual-SIM card slots with LTE support while being powered by an octa-core processor.

So the new Meizu MX5S could be a variant or an upgraded version of the MX5, which was launched in July 2016. This smartphone, however, came with a 5.5-inch FHD display and boasted a primary camera of 20.7MP. Further, the smartphone was powered by Helio 2.2GHz X10 processor and 3150 mAh battery.

On the other hand, as we have no further information, we are speculating the launch of Meizu Blue Charm 5S. We will update on the same once we have an official statement from the company.

