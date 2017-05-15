Meizu M5 launched in India: Price, Features and more

Meizu is yet again expanding its product range in India and has launched a new smartphone which has been dubbed as Meizu M5.

Interestingly, Meizu has exclusively tied up with Tatacliq.com which is Tata Group's multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform to sell M5. This strategic tie-up between Meizu and Tatacliq.com is being seen as a significant move by the company to explore a completely new market segment in India.

Commenting on the launch of Meizu M5 Mr. Leon Zhang, Meizu Marketing Head, South Asia said,"We had launched M5 in China market a few months ago and within a short span of time, this particular model bought various accolades for Meizu's M series. This overwhelming response further inspired us to introduce this device in Indian market which evidently is one of the key markets for Meizu."

He further added, "With this launch, we have added another channel partner that you can buy Meizu M5 from - Tataclique.com. This association is a significant effort of Meizu to reach out more consumers through partnering with India's one of most trustworthy online sales platforms. Besides, the unprecedented growth of Tata Cliq of tapping almost every section of the target audience has motivated us a lot and this partnership would definitely empower us to break in grounds in terms of gaining market share and generating revenues. It will also be a seamless shopping experience for Meizu fans."

While Meizu is exploring new sales method, let us have a look at the features and specifications of the newly launched smartphone.

Design and Display The new Meizu M5 sports an attractive and elegant look which is rooted to offer young customers an essence of quality and splendour. The handset comes with a transparent layer of UV coating. The device features R-angle curved design giving it an exquisite look and superior build quality. Further, the M5 is available in 2 exciting colors being blue and gold. Meizu M5 comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen with 2.5D glass for added protection. The display has a pixel density of 282 PPI. The fully-laminated HD display of the M5 is based on IPS technology for a crisp image quality, while the integrated blue light filter automatically adjusts blue light emission to reduce eye strain. "M5 is equipped with fingerprint identification and fingerprint payment options as mTouch 2.1 and mBack home button which ensure to offer a safe and swift user experience to

customers, like never before,' says the company. Under the Hood In order to provide powerful and efficient performance, Meizu M5 is powered by an octa-core processor MediaTek MT6750 54-bit chip which is paired with Mali-T860 GPU. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The new M5 is backed by a 3070mAh battery which the company claims will provide a long standby time. The company further says, "the improved battery optimization features in Flyme operating system makes sure that the battery lasts even longer." The smartphone runs on Flyme 5 OS based on Android Marshmallow. Camera Talking about the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with 5-element lens, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and premium dual-tone flash which delivers an accurate white balance. The camera app gets features like burst mode and panorama mode. Additionally, there is a 5.0-megapixel front camera which is equipped with a large ƒ/2.0 aperture for optimum performance even under low light conditions. The M5 also comes with an advanced FotoNation 2.0 intelligent beautification feature which is embedded in combination with the already existing Face AE: facial exposure strengthening technology. Connectivity Options The dual-SIM smartphone comes with connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n, 5GHz and 2.4GHZ; Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS. In addition, the smartphone gets sensors like digital compass, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor and infrared proximity sensor. Price and Availability The new and stylish Meizu M5 smartphone will be exclusively available on Tatacliq.com for a price of Rs. 10,499.