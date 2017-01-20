Meizu M5 and M5 Note to be launched soon globally?

The Meizu M5 and the M5 Note was launched last year and till date, the smartphones have been made available in China only. However, according to some reports, this situation may soon change as both the devices have been spotted on Postel listings in Indonesia. It is equivalent of the US FCC.

However, there is currently no firm information about the international launch as well as the price tag the phones. In China, the M5 Note starts at RMB 900 (approximately, RS. 8,857 and around $130), while the M5 starts at RMB 700 (approximately Rs. 6,813 and around $100).

Meizu has confirmed that the M5 will officially be available internationally and that the international variant will run Android-based Flyme OS (instead of Yun). Besides, we should expect the release soon, now that it has appeared on the listing.

As for the phones, both the M5 and M5 Note are mid-range smartphones and feature the MT6750 and MT6755 processors, respectively. The M5 has a 5.2-inch 720p display, 2 or 3GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of storage, microSD slot, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera.

The Meizu M5 Note has a larger 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3 or 4GB of RAM, 16, 32 or 64GB of storage, microSD slot, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie cam. Both the smartphones should come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

