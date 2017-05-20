Meizu M5C images leaked: Looks stylish and elegant

Meizu who's been gaining a lot of popularity these days in the smartphone market is yet again set to launch a new smartphone soon.

Well, after having recently launched the Meizu M5, it looks like the Chinese company is adding a new smartphone in its M series. The new handset will be the Meizu M5C reportedly. And just today the smartphone was leaked online. Further, the main aspect that the leak reveals is how the Meizu M5C has been designed.

SEE ALSO: Leaked images reveal Meizu MX7 and Meizu Pro 7 design

The leak comes from a non-live version of the Meizu website. However, on analyzing the image, the M5C bears great similarity to its sibling, the Meizu M5S. But some minor changes appear to have been made. Moreover, according to reports the M5C has been designed and developed for lower segment of the market.

In any case, the M5C looks like it is doing away with the metal body design. Meizu might be using a plastic back cover for the phone. But the smartphone does look classy and elegant. Further, it looks like the smartphone is getting a fingerprint sensor at the front and it should be embedded in the home button. The front part of the phone seems to be all black while the rear seems to get a red color finish. Interestingly, there are also different color variants shown in the image. Thus M5C will be available in black, blue, red, pink, and gold color options.

SEE ALSO: New Meizu E2 variant with Exynos 7872 processor spotted online

And this all we can deduce for today's leak. And considering the earlier leak, it is expected that the phone will sport a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. As for the display, the handset will likely feature a 5-inch display with 720p resolution. The camera is said to be 8MP on the back and 5MP on the front. The phone will probably house a 3,020mAh battery.

Currently, that is all the information we have on the device. But, Meizu could be gearing up to launch this device soon. And when that happens we will update you will all the information.