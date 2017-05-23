Meizu M5C launched: Price, Specifications and more

Well, Meizu after releasing the teaser for its new smartphone which many were assuming it to be the Meizu M5C has now officially launched the device in China today.

The smartphone will be a midrange smartphone and will come in Black, Blue, Red, Pink, and Gold color options. However, the company has not disclosed the pricing and availability details. It is expected that the smartphone will also be launched in different countries soon. Most likely the countries will include Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Myanmar, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, and Ukraine.

That being said, let's have a look at the features and specs of the newly launched smartphone the Meizu M5C.

Design and Display Meizu M5C features a polycarbonate unibody design. The smartphone does look sleek and stylish. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Processor and RAM The handset is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, along with Mali T720 GPU. The name of the processor has not yet been disclosed. Additionally, the device comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. SEE ALSO: New Meizu E2 variant with Exynos 7872 processor spotted online Battery and Software The smartphone is backed up by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and interestingly Meizu M5C also features AI engine called OneMind. Camera As for the optics, the alleged Meizu M5C is armed with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with 4-element lens, ISP technology, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. At the front, the smartphone features 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The camera is also capable of 720p slow-motion video recording. Connectivity Options Apart from all the hardware and software, the dual-SIM smartphone comes with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS/AGPS and a microUSB port. Meizu M5C is just 8.3mm thin and weighs around 135 grams.