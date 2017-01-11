Meizu M5s to be unveiled on January 27

Meizu, the Chinese phone maker, seems to kick start the year 2017 with the launch of a mid-range smartphone dubbed the Meizu M5s.

Back in December 2016, the smartphone was spotted paying a visit to TEENA (a Chinese Telecom regulatory authority) giving us insights about the design and specifications. Now, the launch date of the smartphone has been revealed as the company started sending out press invites for an event scheduled on January 27.

Going by the earlier rumors, the M5s is another mid-range offering in the company which will ship with a 5.2-inch HD display. It is speculated to come equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT6753 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

A 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera will take care of imaging department. A 2930mAh battery will provide the juice for the device.

As of now, there’s no information if the smartphone will be limited to China or will be launched globally as well. But, given that two versions of the device leaked earlier, we expect to see a global variant as well.

