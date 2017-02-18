Meizu M5s crosses 4.25 million registrations before it first sale

Meizu has just announced its new smartphone the M5s and while the device was up for pre-order, according to reports the company has already received 4.25 million registrations.

The device will go on flash sale on 20th February next week in China.

However, this is an astounding number and it looks like the stock will be sold in a matter of minutes. You would have to have some luck to get the device on the first flash or you will have to wait for other sales if you are interested in getting the device. The M5s is priced at just 799 Yuan (Rs. 7,802) for the 3GB+16GB version as well as 999 Yuan (Rs 9,755) for the 3GB+32GB variant.

The new Meizu 5s smartphone sports a 5.2-inch display with IPS technology and the screen is deemed to have 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone features a metal body design.

Under the hood, the device packs 3GB RAM with a 64-bit octa-core processor, while internal memory options include 16GB and 32GB. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via micorSD card. Meizu M5s will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the Meizu M5s flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, 5P lens and ƒ/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a dual-color flash. The front camera on the other hand sports a 5-megapixel camera. Interestingly, the new smartphone is also said to come with the company's own AI which is being called "One Mind".

Other features such as mTouch fingerprint scanner and support for dual-SIM and VoLTE also comes with the smartphone. The M5s will be available in silver, gold, and rose gold options.

