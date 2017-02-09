Meizu M5S leaked in new images ahead of official launch

Meizu is all set to announce a new smartphone on February 15, and if rumors are believed to be true, the phone will be touted as Meizu M5S. Lately, we are seeing more and more information about the Meizu M5S in various leaks.

Today, we have yet another leak coming from Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo as a user posted a couple of images of the phone along with the charger to be bundled in the package. The Meizu M5S doesn't feature any drastic changes in terms of design from its predecessor, which was confirmed with earlier leaks as well.

In terms of specs, the M5S will feature a 5.2-inch display, MediaTek MT6753 octa-core chip clocked at 1.3GHz, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. There will be a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

The phone might boot Android 7.0 Nougat based Flyme OS and will be backed by a 2930mAh battery. Aforesaid, the person also posted the charger images to be bundled in the phone, and it indicates a 10W charger, which means that the phone will come with support for QuickCharge 1.0, which is a big letdown as the phone is said to pack fast charging technology.

Meizu will announce the phone on February 15, and it might be priced at 1299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000).

